Kiccha Sudeep To Play Simbu’s Villain In Venkat Prabhu’s 'Maanaadu'?

The team of Simbu-Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu recently announced that the much delayed project is all set to take off finally from January 2020.

The makers are yet to finalise a villain opposite Simbu for the movie. Venkat Prabhu approached Aravind Swamy earlier for the role. The actor however had turned down the offer. Recent report from an online news portal have revealed that Kiccha Sudeep has now been roped in to play the antagonist in Maanaadu.

Kiccha Sudeep rose to fame in Kollywood through SS Rajamouli's Naan Ee. The actor played the role of a perfect villain in the movie, capturing K-town fans' attention. He was later seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Puli.

This news has created an excitement among Simbu fans. It feels thrilling to imagine the mass duo of Simbu and Kiccha Sudeep in a Venkat Prabhu film.

Kiccha Sudeep will be seen as a villain in Bollywood star Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 soon.

Maanaadu which will be a political thriller is under its pre-production stage now. It is produced by Suresh Kamatchi. There were speculations that Maanaadu will be shot under one whole lengthy schedule. It is to be noted that, issues of the much-delayed Maanaadu was solved recently after Simbu's mother Usha assured the movie makers of her son's regular participation in the film shooting henceforth.

Simbu was recently seen in Lord Ayyappan attire, who was on his way to Sabarimala. Pictures of him in spiritual look went viral on social media.

Simbu's next flick with Hansika Motwani, Maha is also set to resume its shooting from December end or January. Rumours say that STR might sign up his next with VZ Dorai with whom he had earlier worked on Thotti Jaya.

