English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nayanthara Set For Her Biggest-test Ever, Set To Clash With This Powerhouse Actress!

    By
    |

    In 2015, Nayanthara gave strong proof of her star power when Maya opened to a good response at the box office and exceeded expectations. Thereafter, she acted in well-received films such as Aramm and Kolamaavu Kokila and earned the title 'Lady Superstar'. Sadly, earlier this year, she received two big setbacks when Airaa and Mr Local failed to impress fans. At present, Nayan is in the limelight due to Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, slated to hit screens on August 1, 2019. The film features Nayan in a new avatar, which makes it a crucial release for 'Thalaivi'.

    Now, here is some big news for Nayanthara fans. In an unexpected development, the Jyothika starrer Jackpot is set to release on August 2, 2019, and this means it might give Nayan's movie a tough time at the box office.

    Nayanthara

    Jackpot, featuring Jyothika and Revathy in quirky new avatars, has created a decent amount of buzz amongst movie buffs for a variety of reasons, which might help it do well at the ticket window. Moreover, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam is almost an 'abandoned movie', which is likely to affect its box office performance big time. All in all, 'Jyo' has the upper hand, which is bad news for Nayan fans.

    Interestingly, Jackpot is a crucial release for Jyothika as her last release Raatchasi did not fare too well at the box office. The film was a Jyo show all the way, which made the debacle even more shocking.

    Meanwhile, Nayanthara will next be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, one of the biggest Tollywood movies of the year. The film, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, is slated to release on October 2, 2019. She will also be seen in the Diwali biggie Bigil, which has her paired with Vijay, and Rajinikanth's Darbar.

    So, will Jackpot beat Kolaiyuthir Kaalam at the box office? Tell us in the space below.

    More JACKPOT News

    Read more about: jackpot nayanthara jyothika
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 17:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue