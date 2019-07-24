Nayanthara Set For Her Biggest-test Ever, Set To Clash With This Powerhouse Actress!

In 2015, Nayanthara gave strong proof of her star power when Maya opened to a good response at the box office and exceeded expectations. Thereafter, she acted in well-received films such as Aramm and Kolamaavu Kokila and earned the title 'Lady Superstar'. Sadly, earlier this year, she received two big setbacks when Airaa and Mr Local failed to impress fans. At present, Nayan is in the limelight due to Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, slated to hit screens on August 1, 2019. The film features Nayan in a new avatar, which makes it a crucial release for 'Thalaivi'.

Now, here is some big news for Nayanthara fans. In an unexpected development, the Jyothika starrer Jackpot is set to release on August 2, 2019, and this means it might give Nayan's movie a tough time at the box office.

Jackpot, featuring Jyothika and Revathy in quirky new avatars, has created a decent amount of buzz amongst movie buffs for a variety of reasons, which might help it do well at the ticket window. Moreover, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam is almost an 'abandoned movie', which is likely to affect its box office performance big time. All in all, 'Jyo' has the upper hand, which is bad news for Nayan fans.

Interestingly, Jackpot is a crucial release for Jyothika as her last release Raatchasi did not fare too well at the box office. The film was a Jyo show all the way, which made the debacle even more shocking.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara will next be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, one of the biggest Tollywood movies of the year. The film, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, is slated to release on October 2, 2019. She will also be seen in the Diwali biggie Bigil, which has her paired with Vijay, and Rajinikanth's Darbar.

