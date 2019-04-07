Kuppathu Raja Full Movie Leaked Online For Download By Tamilrockers; Will The Film Cross The Hurdle?

Hit By Piracy

The GV Prakash movie, which has been directed by Baba Bhasker, has been hit by piracy, much like the many other films of the recent times, which have fallen prey to piracy.

Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamilrockers

More shockingly, Kuppathu Raja full movie has been leaked online for free download by the website Tamilrockers. Even more shockingly, this has happened on the very first weekend of its release in the theatres.

Not The First Instance

Piracy continues to be an impending problem for the Tamil film industry as many of the recent films have been affected. Even the big Tamil movie releases of the year so far were affected by piracy in the very first week itself.

Will The Collections Be Affected?

Kuppathu Raja has opened to mixed reviews in the theatres across the world. It has to face tight competition from other releases as well. Let us hope that Kuppathu Raja could overcome the hurdle of piracy and emerge successful just like the way many of the recent releases had done.