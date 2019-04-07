Kuppathu Raja Full Movie Leaked Online For Download By Tamilrockers; Will The Film Cross The Hurdle?
Kuppathu Raja has joined the long list of Tamil movies that have released in the first half of 2019. It is raining releases in the Tamil film industry with the Tamil movie buffs have a lot to choose from. The first week of April too hasn't been any different with Kuppathu Raja being one among the four releases to have released. The GV Prakash Kumar movie, featuring Parthiban too in an important role is a flick that promised to be an entertainer. However, a certain development in connection with the movie has left the audiences and the genuine movie lovers shocked. Read to know more about this.
Hit By Piracy
The GV Prakash movie, which has been directed by Baba Bhasker, has been hit by piracy, much like the many other films of the recent times, which have fallen prey to piracy.
Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamilrockers
More shockingly, Kuppathu Raja full movie has been leaked online for free download by the website Tamilrockers. Even more shockingly, this has happened on the very first weekend of its release in the theatres.
Not The First Instance
Piracy continues to be an impending problem for the Tamil film industry as many of the recent films have been affected. Even the big Tamil movie releases of the year so far were affected by piracy in the very first week itself.
Will The Collections Be Affected?
Kuppathu Raja has opened to mixed reviews in the theatres across the world. It has to face tight competition from other releases as well. Let us hope that Kuppathu Raja could overcome the hurdle of piracy and emerge successful just like the way many of the recent releases had done.