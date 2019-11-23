Latest TRP Ratings Tamil: Vijay's Movie Rules The Chart On Week 46!
The TRP Ratings of the programmes, which were aired from November 9, 2019, to November 15, 2019, are out. The Week 46 of this year was reportedly devoid of any major television premieres or special programmes. Nevertheless, the TRP ratings chart reveals that it was actor Vijay, who garnered the maximum attention, with one of his popular films. The Vijay starrer Thirupaachi is leading the top 5 programmes aired on Week 46. Read to know full details regarding this.
Thirupaachi’s Timing
Thirupaachi was aired on Sun TV on November 10, 2019. The Vijay starrer was the prime-time special movie of the day and was aired at 6:30 PM. Later at 9:30 PM, the Dhanush starrer Anegan was also aired on the same channel.
Thirupaachi’s TRP Ratings
Thirupaachi seemingly went on to garner record TRP ratings on Week 46 as it registered 93,71,000 impressions. These are extremely good figures considering that the Vijay starrer has been aired many times before.
In Comparison To The Previous Weeks
Interestingly, Thirupaachi has overtaken Ajith Kumar starrer Veeram, which had found a place on the Week 44 chart with a TRP rating of 87,62,000. At the same time, the Vijay starrer couldn't overtake Singam, which was aired on Week 33 and had topped the chart in that particular week with a TRP rating of 99,27,000.
More About Thirupaachi
Thirupaachi, which had hit theatres in 2005, is a film with a huge fan-following. The film, directed by Perarasu, was among the biggest successes of that year. Trisha had played the leading lady in this highly successful movie.
As far as TRP Ratings of Week 46 are concerned, Tamil serial Nayagi is at the second spot with 91,37,000 impressions. In the previous week, the popular serial had occupied the top slot. Other television serials like Sembaruthi, Roja and Kalyana Veedu are at the third, fourth and fifth spots, respectively in the TRP ratings chart of Week 46.