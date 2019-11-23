Latest TRP Ratings Tamil: Vijay's Movie Rules The Chart On Week 46!

Thirupaachi’s Timing

Thirupaachi was aired on Sun TV on November 10, 2019. The Vijay starrer was the prime-time special movie of the day and was aired at 6:30 PM. Later at 9:30 PM, the Dhanush starrer Anegan was also aired on the same channel.

Thirupaachi’s TRP Ratings

Thirupaachi seemingly went on to garner record TRP ratings on Week 46 as it registered 93,71,000 impressions. These are extremely good figures considering that the Vijay starrer has been aired many times before.

In Comparison To The Previous Weeks

Interestingly, Thirupaachi has overtaken Ajith Kumar starrer Veeram, which had found a place on the Week 44 chart with a TRP rating of 87,62,000. At the same time, the Vijay starrer couldn't overtake Singam, which was aired on Week 33 and had topped the chart in that particular week with a TRP rating of 99,27,000.

More About Thirupaachi

Thirupaachi, which had hit theatres in 2005, is a film with a huge fan-following. The film, directed by Perarasu, was among the biggest successes of that year. Trisha had played the leading lady in this highly successful movie.