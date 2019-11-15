Latest TRP Ratings Tamil: Ajith Kumar's Veeram Enters The Top 5 List!

TRP ratings of programmes, which were aired on various Tamil Television channels in week 45, are out now. Interestingly, there weren't any major Tamil movie premieres or big events to talk about in that particular week. However, Ajith Kumar starrer Veeram, which was aired on week 45 of 2019 has found a place in the list of top five programmes.

According to the report that has come out, Veeram has been placed at the fourth spot in the list of programmes with the highest TRP rating. Reportedly, the Ajith Kumar starrer registered a rating of 8762000. These are definitely very good figures, especially considering that the 2014 movie has been telecasted many times before.

Veeram, which was the first film from Ajith Kumar-Siva team had emerged as a huge box office hit. The film was lapped up by fans as well as the family audiences. The movie, which is a perfect family entertainer, continues to get a lot of takers among the mini-screen audiences as well.

Meanwhile, it is the popular serial Nayagi, which is ruling the TRP rating charts. The serial, which is being aired on Sun TV, has registered a TRP rating of 9356000 on week 45. In the previous week, Naayagi was placed at the third spot but on week 45, the show has raced ahead. Roja, which is also being aired on Sun TV is behind Naayagi with a TRP rating of 9179000.

Sembarathi, which is one among the popular serials aired on Zee Tamil has been placed at the fourth spot. On the other hand, Kalyana Veedu has found the fifth spot in the top 5 programmes list. As far as Tamil television channels are concerned, Sun TV continues its dominance with an overall TRP rating of 857964000.