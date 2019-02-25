LKG Box Office Collections(3 Days): The RJ Balaji Starrer Has A Solid First Weekend
The political-satire LKG, which features RJ Balaji and actress Priya Anand in the lead, hit the screens on Friday(February 22, 2019) and opened to a good response at the box office. Additional shows were added on the opening day and this helped it rake in a decent amount. The film also managed managed to secure early morning shows and this worked in its favour. After taking a good opening, the film continued its good run at the box office on Saturday(February 23, 2019) and Sunday(February 24, 2019) and emerged as the top choice of the target audience.
LKG 3 Days Collections
According to the latest trade reports, LKG collected Rs 1,38 crore at the Chennai box office in 3 days and ended is first weekend on a good note. The figures are simply phenomenal considering the fact that RJ Balaji is not a big name or an A-lister.
A Free Run
LKG hit screens alongside Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tamannaah's Kanne Kalamane. However, Seenu Ramaswamy's film did not affect RJ Balaji's film at all as it is a rural-drama which is meant for the B and C centres. The limited competition and the witty content seem to have helped LKG rake in the moolah.
The WOM Is Good
The concensus is that LKG is a pretty entertaining satire as it deals with quite a few burning issues in a witty and biting way. RJ Balaji has been praised for delivering a sincere performance. Most people feel that his writing abilities have supported his acting style quite well. Priya too has managed to make an impact with her confident performance. All in all, the Word Of Mouth is quite healthy and this is a big blessing for LKG.
The Road Ahead...
LKG is likely to have a free run at the box office for a few more days and remain stable. Given the healthy WOM,it is unlikely to show a major dip on the weekdays. In other words, it is set to emerge as a neat hit. RJ Balaji's career as leading man seems to have started off on a terrific note.