LKG Box Office Collections(3 Days): The RJ Balaji Starrer Has A Solid First Weekend

LKG 3 Days Collections

According to the latest trade reports, LKG collected Rs 1,38 crore at the Chennai box office in 3 days and ended is first weekend on a good note. The figures are simply phenomenal considering the fact that RJ Balaji is not a big name or an A-lister.

A Free Run

LKG hit screens alongside Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tamannaah's Kanne Kalamane. However, Seenu Ramaswamy's film did not affect RJ Balaji's film at all as it is a rural-drama which is meant for the B and C centres. The limited competition and the witty content seem to have helped LKG rake in the moolah.

The WOM Is Good

The concensus is that LKG is a pretty entertaining satire as it deals with quite a few burning issues in a witty and biting way. RJ Balaji has been praised for delivering a sincere performance. Most people feel that his writing abilities have supported his acting style quite well. Priya too has managed to make an impact with her confident performance. All in all, the Word Of Mouth is quite healthy and this is a big blessing for LKG.

The Road Ahead...

LKG is likely to have a free run at the box office for a few more days and remain stable. Given the healthy WOM,it is unlikely to show a major dip on the weekdays. In other words, it is set to emerge as a neat hit. RJ Balaji's career as leading man seems to have started off on a terrific note.