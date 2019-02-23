LKG Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Good Start For The RJ Balaji Starrer

Day 1 Collections

LKG opened to a good response at the box office, raking in a respectable amount on the opening day. Additional shows were added to a few centres on Day 1 itself and this benefited the film big time.

A Big Win For RJ Balaji?

RJ Balaji is quite a talented presenter and enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his effective sense of humour. The healthy response to LKG indicates that his innings as a lead actor has started on a good note. This is bound to add a new dimension to his popularity, opening new avenues for the talented young man.

The WOM Is Healthy

The general feeling is that LKG is a pretty effective satire as it deals with important political issues in a witty and humorous way. RJ Balaji has received rave reviews for his performance The consensus is that his writing abilities have complemented his acting style. Priya too has impressed the critics with her confident performance. As such, the Word Of Mouth is quite positive and this should help the film in the coming days.

The Way Ahead...

LKG is set to have a free run at the box office for the next few days, raking in a decent amount of moolah. The quirky content might help it emerge as the top choice of the younger generation. It might, however, slow down on March 1, 2019 when several films hit screens.