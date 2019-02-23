LKG Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers; Will This Affect The Collections?
February has been a month of releases and LKG, the RJ Balaji movie is one among those highly-awaited movies scheduled for a release in this month and now, the movie has come out in the theatre. Being a political satire with a rather interesting plot, LKG managed to create a good buzz even before its release on February 22, 2019 and thus, leaving the audiences quite excited about the movie's arrival in the theatres. RJ Balaji's LKG has kicked off its journey in a memorable way but another development that has occurs definitely worries the audiences as well as the film industry.
Piracy Hits LKG
LKG, the promising Tamil movie, which is one among the prominent release of the last week of this month, couldn't escape from the hands of piracy, much like many of the recent South Indian movies.
Full Movie Leaked Online
More shockingly, the full movie has been leaked online for download through the website Tamilrockers. The incident happened after the first day of the movie's release in the theatres.
Frequent Occurrence
It is not for the first time that a Tamil movie is getting hit by piracy hour after its release in the theatres. Most of the recent movie releases, including biggies like Petta and Viswasam, did fall prey to piracy within hours of its release.
The Good Reports
Anyhow, the talks surrounding LKG are largely positive with the critics giving a good verdict for the movie. The first day audiences too have seemingly accepted RJ Balaji's first venture as a hero.
Will Collections Be Affected?
The reports suggest that LKG is a quality movie, which deserves a theatrical watch. Piracy is a serious threat for any film and let us hope that LKG would win the final battle by doing a phenomenal performance at the box office.