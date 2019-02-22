LKG Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The RJ Balaji Movie!
LKG has been a film that garnered the attention of the audiences straight away. With this movie, RJ Balaji steps into the shoes of a lead hero and there are huge expectations surrounding the film. The RJ-turned-actor is expected to strike big and the buzz surrounding the film has been huge and it even has early morning 5 AM shows, much like the other big movies that have released in the recent times. Along with RJ Balahi, LKG also features Priya Anand in an important role. The film has been directed by Prabhu and the early morning shows have been completed. The twitter s getting filled the opinions and reports regarding LKG and here we take you through some of them.
HARI ❤️ @MersalHarii
"@RJ_Balaji His Current Political Relatable Comedies Worked Very Big Time !!💙 @PriyaAnand Finally One Actress Recently Had An Equal Scope For The Movie Story Evolution 🔥♥️ Must Watch😂👌 Many Rofl Moments ! Thanks Team🙏❣️;-) @itisprashanth Thalaaa😅💥" - (sic)
Movie Freak @moviefreak57
"#LKG @RJ_Balaji and the whole team nailed this political satire... That climax though😍😍😍❤❤ Best... Nijamaa merit la pass aayitinga na👌 @leon_james superb work bro...Watching the movie with the whole team made this even more awesome❤ #LKGMeritshow Thank u @RohiniSilverSc" - (sic)
Anirudh @AnirudhRamesh94
"#LKG Review: Good film from @RJ_Balaji 😀 Many ground work has been done in terms of politics. Running time was apt, Comedy was superb, Climax Awesome 😀 Overall Nice debut for Rj Balaji as hero😀" - (sic)
Vj Dinesh @logindinesh05
"#LKG 2nd half Review- After a laugh riot 1st half, a message to everyone on 2nd half climax place the crucial and highlighted. Sureshot watchable and hit for RJ Balaji with the support of @PriyaAnand #LKGReview #LKGfromToday #LKG Must watch and good time release ahead of election" - (sic)
Shreyas Srinivasan @ShreyasS_
"#LKG interval: Scripted well around the spoofs! 👍 Both entertaining & engaging!" - (sic)
Thalapathy boys Kerala™ @TBKerala_offcl
"#LKG 1st half - #Thalapathy references integrated nicely with the film, leading to ROFL moments😀" - (sic)