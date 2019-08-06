Losliya And Sakshi Agarwal In Safe Zone After This Shocking Eviction In Bigg Boss Tamil 3?

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 audiences were in for a surprise when a few issues had erupted between Losliya and Sakshi Agarwal, who are two prominent contestants of the latest edition of the reality show. After the incidents that happened in the past week, the popularity of these two contestants had dipped a bit. Initially, Losliya had no haters but after the issues that popped up, she received some negative feedback from the online world. Similarly, the audiences were critical about Sakshi Agarwal as well.

However, Losliya has now been nominated to the eviction list for the first-ever time in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. She made it to the week 7 eviction list and she received as many as three votes. Along with Losliya, Sakshi Agarwal, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Saravanan have also been nominated to the week 7 eviction list. Abhirami Venkatachalam received the maximum number of votes in the nomination procedure.

Meanwhile, a shocking development had occurred towards the end of yesterday's episode. Saravanan was asked to go to the confession room and later, it was conveyed that he has been evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 3. The insensitive comment that he had made during one of the interactions in the weekend episode was cited as the reason to send him out of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house.

The audiences were not expecting such an elimination to happen that too immediately after the nomination procedure. At the same time, certain fans are not happy with the eviction of Saravanan. However, there is a widespread belief that no elimination would happen in the weekend episode.

Interestingly, Losliya and Sakshi Agarwal were expected to be in the danger zone owing to the issues that happened in the past week. But now, many believe that they are in the safe zone as no eviction might happen this week. It is also being believed that even if any eviction happens, that particular person might be sent to the secret room.

At the same time, it is also being believed that a wild card entry would happen in the upcoming days. Let us wait and see what is on the store.