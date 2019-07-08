Losliya Is A Divorcee? Shocking Claims About Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Goes Viral!
Losliya is one of the names that has won the hearts of the audiences. The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant, who hails from Sri Lanka, has found a very dominant fan base. It wouldn't be wrong to say that among the 16 contestants who made an entry to the house in this season, it is Losliya who has found an army of fans, in the social media circuits. She is the favourite of many and there are very good talks doing the rounds regarding her behaviour inside the house. Meanwhile, a few reports have come up regarding Losliya, which has definitely left her fans furious and upset.
Is Losliya A Divorcee?
Losliya has already turned out to be a beloved celebrity. Meanwhile, certain rumours have surfaced that Losliya is a divorce. This revelation has definitely left her fans a bit perplexed.
A Tweet Goes viral.
According to the reports, a particular tweet has come out in the online circuits with such a claim. It is being said that a person, who claims to be Losliya's school friend has reportedly put out this tweet.
About The Marriage
The rumours also suggest that Losliya was in love with one of her classmates and later they got married. It is also being said that they got separated due to the differences that erupted between them.
Is Very Dangerous
Meanwhile, it is also being said that her friend has made some shocking remark regarding her character as well. If reports are to be believed, in the tweet, it was also mentioned that Losliya is a very dangerous person and her real character inside the house is yet to be unveiled.
However, the authenticity of these rumours can't be assured. Even in the past, rumours had come up regarding many of the contestants. We have to wait for Losliya's or her dear one's response to get a clear picture regarding all of these.