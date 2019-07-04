Losliya Is Checking Out This Person On Bigg Boss Tamil 3, A Friend Spills The Beans

Losliya's Confession

During a recent episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, the news anchor said that she likes 'checking out' men and this created a great deal of buzz amongst viewers. Her revelation also led to speculation of her having a soft corner for one of the male contestants.

A Revelation

During a recent interview with a leading website, Losliya's close friend said that Tamil Nadu's latest sensation is not 'checking out' any of the contestants, which is evident in her body language. She added that as Losliya is fond of looking at herself in the mirror, it can be said that she is 'checking out' herself.

The Exact Words

"I don't find any signs of Losliya flirting or checking out anyone in Bigg Boss. But I have noticed her looking at herself in the mirror and she enjoys it. So in my view Losliya is checking out herself."

'She Says Lot About Her Elder Sister'

Losliya's friend also revealed that the young lady loves talking about her elder sister.

"She says a lot about her elder sister. She always reminisces about her painful memories. Even when we met for the first time in 2016, she spoke about that. I knew that she would talk about that in the show.," she added.

The New Oviya?

Losliya's popularity has resulted in the formation of the 'Losliya Army' on social media and this might help her have a long stay in the house. In fact, some fans even feel that that she is the new Oviya, which is quite a big thing.