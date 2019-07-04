English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Losliya Is Checking Out This Person On Bigg Boss Tamil 3, A Friend Spills The Beans

    By
    |

    Last year, Kamal Haasan suffered a big setback when Vishwaroopam 2 underperformed at the box office and failed to impress most critics. The film, a sequel to the 2013 release Vishwaroopam, never clicked with the masses and this proved to be its downfall. With the Vishwaroopam 2 debacle behind him, Kamal is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 3, which kicked off a few days ago. The show has clicked with the target audience with Losliya emerging as a fan favourite.

    Losliya's Confession

    During a recent episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, the news anchor said that she likes 'checking out' men and this created a great deal of buzz amongst viewers. Her revelation also led to speculation of her having a soft corner for one of the male contestants.

    A Revelation

    During a recent interview with a leading website, Losliya's close friend said that Tamil Nadu's latest sensation is not 'checking out' any of the contestants, which is evident in her body language. She added that as Losliya is fond of looking at herself in the mirror, it can be said that she is 'checking out' herself.

    The Exact Words

    "I don't find any signs of Losliya flirting or checking out anyone in Bigg Boss. But I have noticed her looking at herself in the mirror and she enjoys it. So in my view Losliya is checking out herself."

    'She Says Lot About Her Elder Sister'

    Losliya's friend also revealed that the young lady loves talking about her elder sister.

    "She says a lot about her elder sister. She always reminisces about her painful memories. Even when we met for the first time in 2016, she spoke about that. I knew that she would talk about that in the show.," she added.

    The New Oviya?

    Losliya's popularity has resulted in the formation of the 'Losliya Army' on social media and this might help her have a long stay in the house. In fact, some fans even feel that that she is the new Oviya, which is quite a big thing.

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 Week 2 Eviction List: Madhumitha, Meera Mitun, Cheran & Others!

    More BIGG BOSS TAMIL 3 News

    Read more about: bigg boss tamil 3 losliya
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue