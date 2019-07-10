Losliya Rumours Have Been Busted: The Bigg Boss 3 Tamil Contestant's Friends Clarify!

A Jolly Character

One of her friends mentioned in the audio that she knew Losliya since their childhood days, and she is indeed a jolly character. She also mentioned that it was a happy sight to see her in the Bigg Boss Tamil house.

Losliya Army

The friend was also vocal about Losliya Army, which is now ruling the online circuits. She expressed her happiness on the formation of such an army and that too within just two weeks of the show's commencement.

About Marriage Rumours

Meanwhile, another friend of Losliya, reacted to the marriage rumours that have been doing the rounds. While mentioning that she knew Losliya since a long time and quashing all the rumours regarding her marriage, she mentioned that they found those speculations to be funny. She also reacted by saying that it is hard to accept spreading rumours like these. It has also been mentioned that no real friend of Losliya would talk about her in such a manner.

Regarding The Proposals

When asked about whether Losliya had received proposals during her school days, the friend mentioned that many had approached her but she had rejected them. The friend also sighted that this might be reasons for some to make up rumours like aforementioned.