Losliya To Make Her Debut In Movies? The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant To Star Opposite This Hero?

Within a short span of time, Losliya has etched out a fan base for a lifetime. The Bigg Boss 3 Tamil fame girl enjoys a very loyal fan base and she is one among the most popular contestants inside of the house. The audiences are indeed happy with her behaviour and her non-controversial nature adds to her popularity among the Bigg Boss audiences.

Meanwhile, a few reports have come out, which is sure to leave every Losliya fan overjoyed. According to some of the reports that have come out in the online circuits, Losliya, who hails from Sri Lanka, might be seen in films after Bigg Boss 3 Tamil Season.

One of the latest reports by Indiaglitz.com says that Losliya has signed her first Tamil movie. According to their source, Losliya will be making her debut in Kollywood as a heroine opposite actor Arulnithi.

The young actor is well-known for script selections and each film of Arulnithi's has had something novel to offer to the audiences. Most recently. the actor was seen in a thriller named K 13 that released during the summer season. The film had won the praises of the critics. Moreover, Arulnithi movies also have had strong female characters and hence, it is being said that it would be a befitting debut for Losliya in Tamil movies. However, no official confirmation has come up regarding her debut in Tamil movies as yet.

As far as Bigg Boss 3 Tamil is concerned, the show has now entered the fourth week and now, 14 contestants are in the fray. Losliya has not made it to the eviction list so far, which defines her popularity. Her fans have formed Losliya Army on the online circuits. More importantly, she is one among the contestants, who has high chances of making it to the final rounds of the show.