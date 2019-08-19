English
    Madhumitha Fans Are Furious Over The Avengers Gang Of Bigg Boss Tamil 3?

    By Staff
    |

    Madhumitha, who was one among the strong contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house, had to exit from the show after she had harmed herself, which was against the policy of the show. She was shown the door on Saturday's episode and Madhumitha fans were left unhappy to see their favourite contestant walking out of the show, especially after winning the prestigious captaincy task.

    In the past week, Madhumitha had continuous verbal fights with some of the members of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. Twitteratis term them as the Avengers gang as the team consists of as many as five members in it. Kavin, Sandy Master, Tharshan, Mugen Rao and Losliya are the members of this gang, who enjoy a solid fan base among Bigg Boss Tamil audiences. Interestingly, a whole lot of memes created by their followers, had appeared on Twitter through which each member of this gang from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 was handed over characters of Avengers.

    However, Madhumitha and the members of this gang were involved in quite a few tussles. Madhumitha commented about the boys vs girls disparity and the Avengers gang were quite critical about this. This had paved way for a huge war of words, which hogged limelight in the past week.

    Meanwhile, Madhumitha fans are seemingly furious over the gang. Many even claim that they are the reason behind Madhumitha's exit from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. Ever since Madhumitha moved out of the house, a good number of tweets came in commenting on the behaviour of this particular gang.

    Moreover, Madhumitha's words before bidding a goodbye to the show had also sparked a few controversies. After coming out of the house and while interacting with the contestants from the dais of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, she made it clear that she doesn't want to talk to anyone other than Cheran and Kasthuri, which again made it clear that she has had an issue with other members.

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 18:55 [IST]
