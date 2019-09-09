Madhumitha Reveals 8 Contestants Had Harassed Her Inside Bigg Boss Tamil 3 House!

Madhumitha had a controversial exit from the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house after she tried to harm herself during the stint inside the house. A whole lot of rumours were doing the rounds regarding her exit and the events that might have happened. Meanwhile, Madhumitha spoke to the media regarding all of these and she even went on to reveal that eight members inside the Bigg Boss Tamil house had harassed her mentally. At the same time, she also placed a special request to Kamal Haasan.

Madhumitha opened up about the incident that happened. During the Hello App contest, the contestants were asked to say something they would like to keep as their WhatsApp status. Madhumitha recited a poem, which in turn was her request to the gods for rains in Tamil Nadu and this was politicised by eight members inside the house. However, Cheran and Kasthuri defended her saying that there is nothing wrong in what she said and it was her opinion. A letter was sent by Bigg Boss team in which it was mentioned that politics should not be talked inside the house and it won't be telecast. According to her, upon this incident, there was a kind of gang harassment by the other members. Later, she broke down completely and tried to cut her wrist. According to her, only Cheran and Kasthuri showed concern for her.

Madhumitha opined that she had expected Kamal Haasan to speak about the issue during the time of her exit. According to her, audiences are viewing Kamal Haasan as their representative, the head of MNM and a person who has 60 years of experience in films. While mentioning that Kamal Haasan might only be watching the events that are being telecast, she added that somebody close to him should watch the entire events that happen inside Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house and voice for the truth that is being hidden. She also added that if Kamal Haasan had seen the complete set of events, she would have got justice.