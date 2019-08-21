Madhumitha Rubbishes Rumours; Vijay TV Has Not Filed A Complaint Against Her!

Madhumitha was one among the popular contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 but the manner in which she had exited the show disappointed fans. She tried to harm herself and hence she was ousted from the show. Most recently, reports had come up that Vijay TV has filed a complaint against the contestant since she allegedly threatened them saying she would commit suicide if they didn't settle her remuneration for appearing on the show. Meanwhile, according to a report by Behindwoods.com, Madhumitha has come up with a clarification stating that she has no idea about any such complaint filed against her.

According to previous reports, the legal department of the channel filed a complaint against the contestant and mentioned that the team has already paid Rs 11,50,000 as per the agreement and had intimated that they will be paying the remaining amount in the days to come. But she wanted the team to settle it within the next two days.

At the same time, the latest report also reveals that the channel has also come up with a clarification that they had not filed any complaint against Madhumitha. Now, it seems like the earlier reports were sheer rumours as no police complaint has been filed against the popular contestant.

For the uninitiated, Madhumitha exited the show in the past week and on Saturday's episode, she was shown the door. She was considered a powerful contestant, worthy enough of winning the title. Madhumitha also happened to escape eviction multiple times.