Madhumitha's First Open Response After Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Elimination!

Madhumitha, who had to bid goodbye to Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house after she tried to harm herself last week, has now made a public appearance amidst reports that Vijay TV has filed a case against her. Reportedly, she talked to the media to clarify on the same.

The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant confirmed that a case has been filed against her by Vijay TV. Reportedly, she mentioned that it was only this morning that she came to know about the same. At the same time, Madhumitha also added that the case filed against her is false and she doesn't know why the channel has opted for such a step. Earlier, rumours flew thick that the channel was miffed that Madhumitha was demanding that she be paid her dues in a matter of two days. According to her, Vijay TV had agreed to pay the remaining amount in some time and she was ok with their condition.

Madhumitha also added that instead of asking her more questions, it would be better if they ask the same questions to the channel to get a clear answer. There were various rumours regarding the reason why Madhumitha tried to harm herself and the reason for her eviction. During today's press meet, the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant stated that she is very much stressed at present and she herself doesn't know why she was evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house in the first place.