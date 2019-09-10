English
    Madhumitha's Suicide Attempt At Bigg Boss Tamil 3 House: Pic Goes Viral On Social Media!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Madhumitha, who was one among the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, had a rather forgettable exit from the house since her attempt to harm herself landed her in trouble. Madhumitha's fans were shocked to see the bandage around her forearm during the time of her exit from the Bigg Boss house and now, they are left even more shocked to see a picture, which has been doing the rounds on social media. A picture of Madhumitha and the wrist area on which she had tried to inflict an injury, has been doing the rounds on social media. At the same time, the authenticity of this picture, which has gained popularity on Twitter, is not known.

    Most recently, Madhumitha had also come out in the open to talk about the incident that happened inside the house. She lashed out heavily at eight contestants, who according to her, resorted to a kind of gang ragging, upon one comment that she had made during one of the tasks. In a recently held press conference, she divulged the details regarding these and her comments, in turn, created a whole lot of uproar among Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fans.

    Madhumitha was one such contestant, who despite entering the eviction list, had managed to escape the same due to public support. However, she bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house after the forgettable incident that happened on August 16, 2019.

