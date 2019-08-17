Madhumitha Walks Out Of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Following Suicide Attempt?

The third and final promo for tonight's episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is out and it confirms that Madhumitha is longer a part of the show. In the short clip, Kamal Haasan tells the lady that she let go of a golden opportunity, which is quite disappointing. Responding to the veteran actor, she says that her she says that her decision is a reflection of her feelings and it must be respected. In the promo, is seen with a bandage over her eye, which suggests that the rumours about her attempting suicide were true.

While the exact reason behind Madhumitha's attempted suicide is not known, the buzz is that the actress upset her fellow housemates when she made some strong comments about the Cauvery issue, as part of a task. This reportedly resulted in an uncomfortable situation and forced her to take the extreme step. One might get some clarity regarding this in the coming days.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that such a thing has happened on Bigg Boss Tamil. During the first, Oviya too had opted out of the show amidst reports regarding her suicide attempt. History has a funny way of repeating itself.

Coming back to Bigg Boss Tamil 3, it has now entered the eighth week an d this suggests that things are going to get murkier in the coming days.

So, what is your take on the Madhumitha situation? Comments, please!