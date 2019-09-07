Magamuni Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers!

With Magamuni, Arya has unleashed his exceptional acting skills yet again and his followers were waiting for a film of this stature. Magamuni made its theatrical release on September 06, 2019, and while the second venture of Mounaguru fame Sanathakumar is winning laurels, there is an update that would definitely leave every genuine movie buff, a bit saddened. Reportedly, Magamuni has also been hit by piracy, a long-standing problem that continues to pester the Tamil film industry. What is even more shocking is that Magamuni full movie has been leaked online for free download by Tamilrockers. This has happened on the very first day of the film's release in theatres. This would have definitely come as a shocker for everyone associated with the film. Magamuni's reviews prove that it has higher box office potential and let us hope that much like the previous films that fought the battle of piracy and won the final race, Magamuni too would emerge victorious. Meanwhile, here we take you through a few tweets that talk about how fabulous the movie is.

Naveen முருகேசன் 💙 @naveenmurugesh #MagaMuni - Slow Poison So many plots, layers, and ideologies interlinked with a seamless screenplay. Solid performance by every actor and especially @arya_offl ,vera level. Excellent writing and execution. @StudioGreen2 Must watch Worth for every single penny. Jeguru Arumugam @Jeguru_7 #magamuni slow and steady screenplay. I merely forgot the word boring throughout the movie. #Santhakumar touch was finest. @arya_offl once again proved his quality. Gopal's death was , kudos to the stuntman for the deadly attempt. Highly recommended movie! Mad guy© @madmaxfury02 #Magamuni 4.5/5 A Well Made Thriller, Top-notch BGM By @MusicThaman Santhakumar's Story Screenplay Dialogues Is Big Plus, Powerful Performance By @arya_offl Thalaivaa Pirichi Menjita... Duration 157 Mins !!! But Not Even A Single Scene Is Boring. MUST WATCH A2 Studio @a2studoffl #Magamuni: Terrific Screenplay ... with @arya_offl screen presence is truly amazing.. chance less perfomance from him after a long time.. @Actress_Indhuja is good .. Bgm is strong & Pisureh illadha sketch by director ... go for it !! Akshay Sampath @akshaypraveen95 #magamuni takes us deep into the story and the storytelling is matchless everything is as crisp as that rambo kathi 😉 @arya_offl one of your best darling 🔥 @MusicThaman this is vera level work ❤️ haunts us deep 💯 aruns cinematography is a delight to watch ❤️ #Santhakumar TIMOROUS ENIGMA @enigma_timorous #Magamuni Another good film with a very solid purpose overall 3.75/5 do not miss it congrats Director #Santhakumar

(Social media posts are unedited)