Magamuni Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers!

Naveen முருகேசன் 💙 @naveenmurugesh

#MagaMuni - Slow Poison

So many plots, layers, and ideologies interlinked with a seamless screenplay. Solid performance by every actor and especially @arya_offl

,vera level. Excellent writing and execution. @StudioGreen2

Must watch

Worth for every single penny.

Jeguru Arumugam @Jeguru_7

#magamuni slow and steady screenplay. I merely forgot the word boring throughout the movie.

#Santhakumar touch was finest.

@arya_offl

once again proved his quality.

Gopal's death was

, kudos to the stuntman for the deadly attempt.

Highly recommended movie!

Mad guy© @madmaxfury02

#Magamuni 4.5/5 A Well Made Thriller, Top-notch BGM By

@MusicThaman

Santhakumar's Story Screenplay Dialogues Is Big Plus, Powerful Performance By

@arya_offl

Thalaivaa Pirichi Menjita... Duration 157 Mins !!! But Not Even A Single Scene Is Boring. MUST WATCH

A2 Studio @a2studoffl

#Magamuni: Terrific Screenplay ... with @arya_offl

screen presence is truly amazing.. chance less perfomance from him after a long time.. @Actress_Indhuja is good .. Bgm is strong & Pisureh illadha sketch by director ... go for it !!

Akshay Sampath @akshaypraveen95

#magamuni takes us deep into the story and the storytelling is matchless everything is as crisp as that rambo kathi 😉 @arya_offl one of your best darling

🔥 @MusicThaman this is vera level work ❤️ haunts us deep

💯 aruns cinematography is a delight to watch

❤️

#Santhakumar

TIMOROUS ENIGMA @enigma_timorous

#Magamuni Another good film with a very solid purpose overall 3.75/5 do not miss it congrats Director #Santhakumar