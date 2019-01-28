Mahat States That Dhanush Is Simbu's Suppressor, Leaves Fans In A State Of Shock

There's no denying the fact that 2017 was not a good year for Simbu. The heartthrob suffered a big setback when AAA opened to a terrible response at the box office and turned out to be failure. It also failed to impress the critics. To make matters worse, the film's producers blamed STR for the failure and accused him of 'unprofessional' behaviour. Luckily, Simbu soon overcame the negativity and delivered a remarkable performance in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

At present, STR is awaiting the release of Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven . The film is a remake of the Tollywood hit Attarintiki Daredi and features Simbu in a new avatar. With the film's promotions in full swing, a controversy has erupted.

During a recent interaction with the media, Mahat Raghavendra spoke about STR's recent controversies and said that their are certain people who are trying bring down the VTV star. On being asked to name the person behind it , he promptly took Dhanush's name. On being asked to explain his remark, he changed gears and said that those who troll STR and make pointless memes about him are the ones responsible for his problems.

Regardless of the cover up, the damage has already been done and Mahant's remarks have created a buzz on the social media.

Dhanush and Simbu have had issues in the past, however, the her relations have improved in the recent times. It'll be worth watching if either STR or Dhanush react to Mahat's 'revelation.