English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mahesh Babu Fans Are Upset With SS Rajamouli Due To These Reasons?

    By
    |

    If there is a combo that the Telugu movie audiences are longing to see, then that would be of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. A film from the superstar and the super director would be in the much-awaited list of every fan of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. Even the director was quizzed many a time about a possible film from the combo. While the Telugu movie buffs are waiting for such a blockbuster movie, certain reports have been doing the rounds that Mahesh Babu fans are quite upset with SS Rajamouli due to some reasons. Read the article to get complete details regarding all of these.

    Maharshi's Success

    Maharshi, which is Mahesh Babu's most recent release tasted superb success at the box office. The film was appreciated by many and even top celebrities took to their Twitter accounts to appreciate the film as well as Mahesh Babu's stunning performance.

    SS Rajamouli On Twitter

    As everyone knows, SS Rajamouli is very much active on Twitter and Facebook. Most of the times, he uses these platforms to communicate with the audiences. He even writes great words about the prominent movie releases.

    Most Recent Tweet

    Most recently, SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter account to write a few words about the TANA event and a fake news surrounding it. Meanwhile, reports are rife that Mahesh Babu fans are unhappy of the fact that the top director is not writing or commenting regarding any events or movies of Mahesh Babu.

    Nothing About Maharshi

    It is being said that Mahesh Babu fans are extremely upset, especially since SS Rajamouli hasn't written anything about Maharshi yet. More importantly, he had tweeted about various other movies of recent times like Majili, Jersey, etc.

    However, it is known to all that SS Rajamouli holds huge regard for Mahesh Babu and vice-versa. The reason for SS Rajamouli not writing anything about Maharshi might be because of the fact that he is very much busy with the works of RRR and he may not have got the time to watch the film.

    READ: RRR Updates: SS Rajamouli Receives A Big Shock From This Young Actress?

    More MAHESH BABU News

    Read more about: mahesh babu ss rajamouli
    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 17:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue