Mahesh Babu Fans Are Upset With SS Rajamouli Due To These Reasons?
If there is a combo that the Telugu movie audiences are longing to see, then that would be of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. A film from the superstar and the super director would be in the much-awaited list of every fan of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. Even the director was quizzed many a time about a possible film from the combo. While the Telugu movie buffs are waiting for such a blockbuster movie, certain reports have been doing the rounds that Mahesh Babu fans are quite upset with SS Rajamouli due to some reasons. Read the article to get complete details regarding all of these.
Maharshi's Success
Maharshi, which is Mahesh Babu's most recent release tasted superb success at the box office. The film was appreciated by many and even top celebrities took to their Twitter accounts to appreciate the film as well as Mahesh Babu's stunning performance.
SS Rajamouli On Twitter
As everyone knows, SS Rajamouli is very much active on Twitter and Facebook. Most of the times, he uses these platforms to communicate with the audiences. He even writes great words about the prominent movie releases.
Most Recent Tweet
Most recently, SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter account to write a few words about the TANA event and a fake news surrounding it. Meanwhile, reports are rife that Mahesh Babu fans are unhappy of the fact that the top director is not writing or commenting regarding any events or movies of Mahesh Babu.
Nothing About Maharshi
It is being said that Mahesh Babu fans are extremely upset, especially since SS Rajamouli hasn't written anything about Maharshi yet. More importantly, he had tweeted about various other movies of recent times like Majili, Jersey, etc.
However, it is known to all that SS Rajamouli holds huge regard for Mahesh Babu and vice-versa. The reason for SS Rajamouli not writing anything about Maharshi might be because of the fact that he is very much busy with the works of RRR and he may not have got the time to watch the film.
