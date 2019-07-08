Mahesh Babu Fans Are Upset With SS Rajamouli Due To These Reasons?

Maharshi's Success

Maharshi, which is Mahesh Babu's most recent release tasted superb success at the box office. The film was appreciated by many and even top celebrities took to their Twitter accounts to appreciate the film as well as Mahesh Babu's stunning performance.

SS Rajamouli On Twitter

As everyone knows, SS Rajamouli is very much active on Twitter and Facebook. Most of the times, he uses these platforms to communicate with the audiences. He even writes great words about the prominent movie releases.

Most Recent Tweet

Most recently, SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter account to write a few words about the TANA event and a fake news surrounding it. Meanwhile, reports are rife that Mahesh Babu fans are unhappy of the fact that the top director is not writing or commenting regarding any events or movies of Mahesh Babu.

Nothing About Maharshi

It is being said that Mahesh Babu fans are extremely upset, especially since SS Rajamouli hasn't written anything about Maharshi yet. More importantly, he had tweeted about various other movies of recent times like Majili, Jersey, etc.