Manju Warrier To Share Screen Space With Rajinikanth In ‘Thalaivar 168'?

Actor Manju Warrier, who was applauded for her role in Asuran, is likely to share screen space with Superstar Rajinikanth in his next yet-to-be-titled project with director Siva, according to reports. In Asuran, directed by Vetrimaaran, the actress played Dhanush's wife and a mother of three children. Her performance was well lauded by both critics and audiences.

It is being said that Siva was the one who convinced the makers to have Manju on board as he was heavily impressed with her work in Asuran. Sun Pictures announced last week that it will bankroll the Rajinikanth movie, which is currently being called 'Thalaivar 168'. After Enthiran and Petta, this will be the third time the production house is joining hands with Rajinikanth. The production house even released a video to mark the collaboration.

After Siva visited Rajinikanth at his residence in May, reports claiming the two of them joining hands for a film emerged. Apparently, during the course of the meeting, Rajinikanth stated that he was touched by the father-daughter relationship in Viswasam and lauded Siva for the film.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently awaiting the release of his next film Darbar, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss. In the film, Rajinikanth will be seen as a cop after 25 years. The film also has 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara on board.

In the first look poster of Darbar, which was released not long ago, a head-shot of Rajinikanth can be seen. He is surrounded by all 'cop things' in the poster. Just like any other Rajinikanth movie, Darbar too has not failed in setting the audiences' expectations high.

The film also stars Suniel Shetty as the main antagonist and it will be dubbed and released in Telugu too. Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu play key roles. Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for Petta, has been roped in for Darbar too.