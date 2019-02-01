Marana Mass Video Song From Petta Released

English
    Petta, the Rajinikanth starrer directed by Karthik Subbaraj has emerged as a roaring success at the box office and the victorious run of the film continues. Anirudh Ravichander's songs are among the major positives of the movie and they gelled well with the narrative pattern of the movie.

    Marana Mass Video Song From Petta To Release At 8 PM Tonight!

    The picturisation of the songs have garnered extremely good reviews and now, the audiences can savour the video songs on the mini screens as well. The Marana Mass video song from Petta has been unveiled.

    Marana Mass song has been sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam, Anirudh Ravichander and others. The song had opened to a grand response in the theatres and now, the video song is sure to set some new records on YouTube as well.

    Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with Ullaallaa video song, which had hit the online circuits a couple of weeks ago. It had opened to a grand reception in the online circuits and it has already fetched 4.5 Million views in the online circuits. Similarly, Ilamai Thirumbathey video song too garnered a good number of views. Let us wait and see whether Marana Mass song would go on to overtake these songs or not in terms of the total number of views.

