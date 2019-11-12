    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Meera Mithun's Raunchy Photo Takes Social Media By Storm, Fans Stunned

      By Lekhaka
      Actress Meera Mithun, who became a household name because of her stint on Bigg Boss Tamil, is quite popular on social media for a variety of reasons. The bold lady often shares her caustic views on Twitter and this seems to have helped her strengthen her bond with fans. Now, the beauty has once again become the talk of the town for a shocking reason. In a surprising development, Meera Mithun recently posted a raunchy photo of herself, which went viral in no time and received some rather interesting comments.

      Here, we present before you some of the top fan reactions to Meera Mithun's stunning new avatar.

      Karthick @Karthic05413249

      Neenga than thanga #tamilponnu Am proud to say that 👍👍👍

      Malini Ram @malini_ram

      Good morning dear This tweeet made me happy Ur specs s awesome

      𝕳𝖊𝖆𝖗𝖙 𝕽𝖔𝖇𝖇𝖊𝖗 @ihustler10

      You're one Dynamic lady Boss My dear Darling angelic Lady Girl @meera_mitun 💖

      к!ткᾰт‧º·˚☆ 🍫☆@___Cherryy__

      💖 Being a model doesn't mean u have to promote urself in such a way.. 🤦‍♀... Have a look at @anukreethy_vas , Miss World India 2018 and she is younger to u... The way she builds herself to the top is extraordinary... Just analyse urself...

      Magbox @Magbox3

      Trying to be a @iPoonampandey of south or what?

      In case, you did not know, Meera Mithun recently also grabbed plenty of attention when she alleged Kamal Haasan was responsible for her exit from Arun Vijay's Agni Siragugal.

      "So it's clear now nepotism at its peak in #Kollywood and the clout of @ikamalhaasan ensured iam out of this movie and his own daughter is casted in this movie and dosent she feel guilty of the same and @NaveenFilmmaker @TSivaAmma ur double standards are exposed," (sic) Meera Mithun had tweeted.

      It seems Meera Mithun might soon become 'controversy's favourite child'.

      So, what's your take on Meera Mithun's latest photo? Is it in good taste? Comments, please!

