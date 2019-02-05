Megha Akash's Instagram Page Has Been Hacked; Her Followers Are Shocked!

Megha Akash In Instagram

Megha Akash, the young actress of the Tamil film industry, has a Twitter account as well as an Instagram page, which she uses quite often. The actress has been an active presence on Instagram and has above 700K followers on the same.

Her Followers Are Left Shocked

The fans and followers of Megha Akash on Instagram were left shocked to see her Instagram page having changed completely. All the images have been changed and they have been replaced with other images. This left the fans and followers a bit confused.

Instagram hacked! Kindly please ignore all the messages and random things! My backend team working on it.. will retrieve it asap...Thank you🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Megha Akash (@akash_megha) February 4, 2019

An Official Statement

Meanwhile, Megha Akash herself has come up with a clarification regarding this. The actress took to her Twitter account to send out a message confirming that her account has been hacked and she has requested everyone to ignore all kinds of messages that are coming out. The message is read as ""Instagram hacked! Kindly please ignore all the messages and random things! My backend team working on it.. will retrieve it asap...Thank you🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽" - (sic)

Megha Akash's Recent Works

Megha Akasha started off the year 2019 in style with the movie Petta, of which she was also a part of playing an important role. In Vantha Rajava Thaan Varuven, starring STR in the lead role, the actress is seen essaying the role of the leading lady. The film graced the big screens in the last week.