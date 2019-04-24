English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mehandi Circus Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers For Download; Links Go Viral

    By
    |

    The much-hyped Kanchana 3, featuring actor-director Raghava Lawrence, hit screens on April 19, 2019 and opened to a good response at the box office. Even though it did not click with critics, fans gave it the thumbs up and this helped it emerge as a winner. Sadly, the notorious gang Tamilrockers leaked Kanchana 3 on Day 1 itself and this affected its collection to some extent. Now, in an unfortunate development, Mehandi Circus has been leaked by Tamilrockers much to the shock of all concerned.

    The leaked version is reportedly of ordinary quality and links for downloading it are going viral. Needless to say, the leak has upset fans big time and most of them have urged movie buffs to watch the movie legally and refrain from downloading it.

    Mehandi Circus

    Mehandi Circus, produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, features Bollywood actress Shweta Tripathi in the lead and has received rave reviews from all quarters.

    While talking about it, LM Kaushik said that Shweta had essayed her role with ease and added a new dimension to the film.

    "MehandiCircus - 3.5/5.. Heroine @battatawada dubs in her own voice, suiting her character of a Maharashtrian who speaks Tamil. She's so expressive and pretty👌 Hero @Madhampatty acquits himself well in this emotionally packed love story which spans many years & phases," he added.

    We sincerely hope that those in authority find a permanent solution to the menace of piracy and ensure that those behind it face the music ASAP!

    Rajinikanth Has A Surprising Request For Petta Director Karthik Subbaraj; Deets Inside!

    Read more about: mehandi circus
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 17:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue