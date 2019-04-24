Mehandi Circus Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers For Download; Links Go Viral

The much-hyped Kanchana 3, featuring actor-director Raghava Lawrence, hit screens on April 19, 2019 and opened to a good response at the box office. Even though it did not click with critics, fans gave it the thumbs up and this helped it emerge as a winner. Sadly, the notorious gang Tamilrockers leaked Kanchana 3 on Day 1 itself and this affected its collection to some extent. Now, in an unfortunate development, Mehandi Circus has been leaked by Tamilrockers much to the shock of all concerned.

The leaked version is reportedly of ordinary quality and links for downloading it are going viral. Needless to say, the leak has upset fans big time and most of them have urged movie buffs to watch the movie legally and refrain from downloading it.

Mehandi Circus, produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, features Bollywood actress Shweta Tripathi in the lead and has received rave reviews from all quarters.

While talking about it, LM Kaushik said that Shweta had essayed her role with ease and added a new dimension to the film.

"MehandiCircus - 3.5/5.. Heroine @battatawada dubs in her own voice, suiting her character of a Maharashtrian who speaks Tamil. She's so expressive and pretty👌 Hero @Madhampatty acquits himself well in this emotionally packed love story which spans many years & phases," he added.

We sincerely hope that those in authority find a permanent solution to the menace of piracy and ensure that those behind it face the music ASAP!

