MeToo Backlash: Vairamuthu No Longer Part Of Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus Ponniyin Selvan?

The team of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan officially announced the cast and crew of the movie recently. However, popular lyricist Vairamuthu's name was missing from the list. Speculations say that the lyricist has been removed from the huge project because of the backlash he faced during the #MeToo movement. An official confirmation from the makers of the movie on this news is awaited. Sources close to the team are tight-lipped about this. Recent rumours reveal that lyricist Kabilan has been roped in for penning two songs of the film.

Several women including singer Chinmayi Sripaada accused the lyricist of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement. Months back, it was reported that Vairamuthu has been roped in for Ponniyin Selvan and he has finished 12 songs for the movie. Women, who have accused Vairamuthu, spoke against him being included in the much-awaited project.

Chinmayi and other women who accused Vairamuthu faced criticisms and were out of work for almost a year now. But, Vairamuthu is often spotted at many public events and media interactions.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on the life of King Raja Raja Chola. It began its first schedule in Thailand on December 10. It is expected to continue for about 40 days. The first schedule features Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Aishwarya Lekshmi. AR Rahman is composing the music for the film.

Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the film has a multi-star cast, which includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Vikram Prabhu, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Rahman, Kishore, Ashwin, and Lal. Dialogues are penned by Jeyamohan and Ravi Varman is working on the camera. Editing is done by Sreekar Prasad. It is reported that actor Jayam Ravi will be playing the title role of Ponniyin Selvan.

