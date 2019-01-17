English
    MGR 102nd Birth Anniversary: Fans Remember Makkal Thilagam on The Special Day

    As far as the fans of Tamil cinema are concerned, MGR is a name that needs no introduction at all. A demi-god for his followers, the matinee idol-turned Tamil Nadu CM was held in high regard because of his simple nature charismatic screen presence, on-screen mannerisms and of course compassion towards the needy. In fact, it can even be said that the name is synonymous with Tamil culture itself. Today(January 17, 2019), on the occasion of MGR's 102 birth anniversary, several fans took to Twitter and remembered the mass hero.

    "MGR" The Three Letter Magic Word Of Tamil People. Now fans fighting for a their favourite stars Just go & ask ur Parents about this Man Stardom. He s the Real King The Gold Hearted God's child. A Demigod of Tamil Cinema... Happy Birthday Vaathiar #MGR102 u always lives in our ," wrote a supporter

    "He is one of the greatest and humble leader that tamil nadu ever witnessed,He is the demigod of tamil cinema,He is the real king ,Gold hearted God child A102 BirthdayDr.MARUDHUR GOPALA RAMACHANDIRAN," added another die-hard fan of MGR.

    Here are some more tweets.

    MGR was truly a unique and priceless gem. His contribution towards bringing cinema closer to the masses and making Tamil Nadu a stronger state will never be forgotten.

