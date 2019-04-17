Moodar Koodam Director Naveen Weds This Tamil Actress!

Young Tamil film-maker Naveen, who had made an impressive debut through the film Moodar Koodam released in the year 2013, has entered a new phase of his life. Reportedly, Naveen has tied the knot with Tamil actress Sindhu , who was also a part of the film Moodar Koodam.

According to the reports, Naveen and Sindhu Reddy opted for a register marriage. The director himself took to his Twitter account to announce the marriage news and has also sent out a photo of the couple signing the dotted lines at the register office.

Naveen has also revealed the reason why he chose a register marriage rather than a ceremony according to the rituals. Reportedly, he mentioned that the couple isn't big followers of their religion and they believe more on humanity. He has also mentioned that they aren't against any religion but they believe in equality between human beings.

Take a look at the tweet sent out by Naveen...

Apart from being a director, Naveen is also a producer, writer and actor. He has a couple of films in the pipeline and one among those is Kolanji, starring Samuthirakkani in the lead role. He is also directing Vijay Antony's Agni Siragugal. He will also direct Alavudhinum Arputha Camerayum, featuring himself in the lead role.