Most-Viewed Tamil Movies Of 2019 On OTT Platforms: Viswasam Tops The List!

Viswasam

According to a tweet sent out by popular trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Viswasam, the Thala Ajith starrer, which emerged as a huge theatrical success, has turned out to be the most-viewed Tamil movie of 2019 on Amazon Prime. Reportedly, the film had made its online release on February 25, 2019.

Asuran

Meanwhile, the Dhanush starrer Asuran too has climbed up the ladder within a short period. The Vetrimaaran directorial, which released on Amazon Prime in November 2019, is reportedly at the second spot, in terms of popularity on Amazon Prime.

KGF Tamil-Dubbed Version

KGF: Chapter 1's Tamil-dubbed version too received an astounding reception on Amazon Prime. The Yash starrer, which released on Amazon Prime in February, is on par with many of the biggies in terms of the popularity that it received on OTT platforms. The dubbed version was a success in theatres as well.

Super Deluxe

Here is yet another Tamil movie, which was talked about by cinephiles. The Thyagarajan Kumaraja directorial's streaming rights are with Netflix and according to the latest reports, the highly-acclaimed movie has turned out to be most-viewed Tamil movie of 2019 on Netflix.