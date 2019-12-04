Most-Viewed Tamil Video Songs Of 2019: Rowdy Baby, Marana Mass, Adchithooku & More!

Rowdy Baby

Rowdy Baby from Maari 2, set to tune by Yuvan Shankar Raja is leading by miles. It not only tops the most-viewed songs of the year but ranks in the all-time top list as well. The music coupled with Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's amazing dance moves turned out to be a splendid treat for the audiences.

Marana Mass

Petta, Rajinikanth's big release of the year had some spectacular songs by Anirudh Ravichander and this intro song, sung by SP Balasubramaniam is considered to be the best among the lot. With over 107 million views, the song is at the second spot at present.

Adchithooku

Adchithooku is a song that garnered everyone's attention even before Viswasam's release. The fast number, which turned out to be a treat for the fans got a grand reception on YouTube and the video song has garnered over 66 million views so far.

Anbae Peranbae

NGK was one among the most-awaited films of the year and the movie had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Anbae Peranbae, the soulful duet featuring Suriya and Rakul Preet Singh, had some great visuals in it and turned out to be an instant hit. The song has garnered over 54 million views.

Nanbanukku Koila Kattu

This song from Kanchana 3 was a treat for mass song lovers as well as Raghava Lawrence fans. They had much to cheer about with the actor coming up with some scintillating movies. The video song has fetched over 48 million views within a few months.

Vaaney Vaaney

Viswasam is one among the best albums of this year and Vaaney Vaaney, the lovely song sung by Shreya Ghosal, has found a special place in everyone's hearts. The video song featuring Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara, has garnered over 45 million views.

Gaanda Kannazhagi

Namma Veetu Pillai was a humungous success at the box office and in the same way, some of the songs of the film, set to tune by D Imman, too gained similar success. Gaanda Kannazhagi is the prominent one among the lot and has fetched over 44 million views so far.

Single Pasanga

Hip Hop Thamizha'a Natpe Thunai had the backing of some solid music from the actor himself. The Single Pasanga song was a rage among the youngsters and captured everyone's attention, straightaway. The song sung by Hip Hop Thamizha himself has garnered over 43 million views so far.

Oru Sattai Oru Balpam

Oru Sattai Oru Balpam, the song from Kanchana 3 had featured Raghava Lawrence and all the three leading ladies in the film. The song has also found a place in the list with over 43 million views.

Kannaana Kanney

Kannaana Kanney from Viswasam is one such song, which turned out to be quite popular on social media. This beautiful song, set to tune by D Imman and sung by Sid Sriram, has got over 34 million YouTube views so far.