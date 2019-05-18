Mr Local Box Office Collections (Day 1): Sivakarthikeyan And Nayanthara’s Movie Opens On A Fair Note

Day 1 Collections

According to early estimates, Mr Local collected nearly Rs 6 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on Day 1 and got off to a decent start. One is likely to get a clearer idea once the official figures are out. The figure would have been a lot better had the pre-release been better.

Will It Work In B And C Centres?

Touted to be an action-comedy, Mr Local is likely to click with family audience especially children. Moreover, given Sivakarthikeyan's mass hero image, the film might do well in the B and C centres as well. ‘Lady Superstar' Nayanthara's presence too might help the film rake in better numbers than expected.

The WOM Is Poor

The general feeling is that Mr Local is a disappointing film that fails to excite fans. Most critics feel that the punches are dull and outdated while the screenplay is predictable and lackluster. Nayanthara and SK have given Mr Local their all but they are unable to save it from being a letdown of epic proportions. As such, the WOM is negative which might wreck the film once the initial hype dies down.

The Way Ahead…

Mr Local is likely to witness a spike in collections today (May 18, 2019) and have a fair opening weekend. However, given the mixed WOM, the growth might not be as impressive as expected. If this is indeed the case, the movie might face a big problem come Monday (May 20, 2019)