    Mr Local Box Office Prediction: Sivakarthikeyan To Register A Record Opening?

    By
    |

    Mr Local is a film on which the industry experts have pinned high hopes. The Sivakarthikeyan movie, co-starring Nayanthara in the lead role is capable of setting the box office on fire. Mr Local is set to storm into the theatres on May 17, 2019, and the film is rightly one of the big releases of this month. Mr Local is also Sivakarthikeyan's next big release after Seema Raja, which couldn't rise to the expected levels. Sivakarthikeyan is expected to deliver yet another big hit with Mr Local. Read Mr Local box office predictions report to know about the expectations riding on the movie.

    Mr Local In Chennai

    According to the reports that have come in, Mr Local will be releasing in a record number of screens in Chennai. If reports are to be believed, the film will have as many as 172 shows in the major screens in Chennai city on day 1 and thus making it one of the biggest releases of Sivakarthikeyan.

    The Pre-booking

    The pre-booking for Mr Local is decent even though not exceptional in Chennai and it is going to touch new heights as time passes by. The first show is expected to begin by 8 am.

    A Record Opening

    If the screen count and the number of shows are anything to go by, Mr Local is assured of a grand opening in Chennai. It might even go on to become the career-best opening for Sivakarthikeyan so far. The film is expected collect above Rs 80 lakh anyhow on its day 1 from Chennai.

    In Other Areas

    Sivakarthikeyan has a huge fan base and the movie is expected to open big in B and C centres also. Everything will depend on the initial word of mouth and if it turns out to be positive, Mr Local will have the fuel to become the biggest-ever success of Sivakarthikeyan.

    READ: Mr Local Trailer Review: Sivakarthikeyan And Nayanthara's Electrifying Chemistry Wins Hearts

    Read more about: mr local sivakarthikeyan
    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 12:56 [IST]
