Mr Local Box Office Prediction: Sivakarthikeyan To Register A Record Opening?

Mr Local In Chennai

According to the reports that have come in, Mr Local will be releasing in a record number of screens in Chennai. If reports are to be believed, the film will have as many as 172 shows in the major screens in Chennai city on day 1 and thus making it one of the biggest releases of Sivakarthikeyan.

The Pre-booking

The pre-booking for Mr Local is decent even though not exceptional in Chennai and it is going to touch new heights as time passes by. The first show is expected to begin by 8 am.

A Record Opening

If the screen count and the number of shows are anything to go by, Mr Local is assured of a grand opening in Chennai. It might even go on to become the career-best opening for Sivakarthikeyan so far. The film is expected collect above Rs 80 lakh anyhow on its day 1 from Chennai.

In Other Areas

Sivakarthikeyan has a huge fan base and the movie is expected to open big in B and C centres also. Everything will depend on the initial word of mouth and if it turns out to be positive, Mr Local will have the fuel to become the biggest-ever success of Sivakarthikeyan.