Mr Local Full Movie Leaked To Download By Tamilrockers On Day 1; Sivakarthikeyan Fans Are Shocked!

Hit By Piracy

Piracy, the long-standing problem for the Tamil film industry continues to create ruckus. Sivakarthikeyan's Mr Local has also joined the long list of Tamil movies that have been hit by piracy.

Full Movie Leaked In Tamilrockers

Shockingly, Mr Local full movie has been leaked online for download through the website Tamilrockers. What is even more shocking is the fact that this happened hours after the release of the movie.

Not The First Occurence

It is not for the first time that a big movie is getting leaked on the day of release. Earlier this summer season, Kanchana 3 too had faced a similar problem. Other big releases like Petta, Viswasam etc., too suffered from piracy.

Expectations

Mr Local is looked up to as a potential performer at the box office and with good reviews, it could steer ahead to be a powerful blockbuster. Films like Mr Local should be watched from the theatres and it would be a booster for the industry.

Will It Overcome The Hurdle?

Many of the big hits of the recent times overcame the hurdles of piracy with the recent example being Kanchana 3. Let us hope that Mr Local too could jump these hurdles and enjoy the victorious smile at the box office.