    Mr Local Full Movie Leaked To Download By Tamilrockers On Day 1; Sivakarthikeyan Fans Are Shocked!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    With Mr Local, Kollywood has got its first big release of May 2019. This Sivakarthikeyan entertainer has now come up to lighten up the prospects of the Kollywood box office further in this satisfying summer season. The film that sees Nayanthara essaying the leading lady's role has everything on the papers to be deemed as a thorough entertainer. Mr Local has taken over the theatres in Tamil Nadu and is set to have a good run. However, a news has come out, which is not a pleasing one for the makers of the film, Kollywood and genuine movie lovers. Read to know further details regarding this.

    Hit By Piracy

    Piracy, the long-standing problem for the Tamil film industry continues to create ruckus. Sivakarthikeyan's Mr Local has also joined the long list of Tamil movies that have been hit by piracy.

    Full Movie Leaked In Tamilrockers

    Shockingly, Mr Local full movie has been leaked online for download through the website Tamilrockers. What is even more shocking is the fact that this happened hours after the release of the movie.

    Not The First Occurence

    It is not for the first time that a big movie is getting leaked on the day of release. Earlier this summer season, Kanchana 3 too had faced a similar problem. Other big releases like Petta, Viswasam etc., too suffered from piracy.

    Expectations

    Mr Local is looked up to as a potential performer at the box office and with good reviews, it could steer ahead to be a powerful blockbuster. Films like Mr Local should be watched from the theatres and it would be a booster for the industry.

    Will It Overcome The Hurdle?

    Many of the big hits of the recent times overcame the hurdles of piracy with the recent example being Kanchana 3. Let us hope that Mr Local too could jump these hurdles and enjoy the victorious smile at the box office.

