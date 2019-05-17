English
    Mr Local Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About Sivakarthikeyan-Nayanthara’s Movie

    By
    |

    There's no denying that 2018 was a year of mixws fortunes for actor Sivakarthikeyan. The young sensation suffered a big setback when Seema Raja failed to click with fans and ended up being the FIRST flop of his career. Luckily, his next release Kanaa fared relatively well at the box office and impressed fans. With 2018 in the past, the 'Box Office King' is in the limelight because of his latest release Mr Local which is slated to release today (May 17, 2019).

    The film, directed by M Rajesh, features Sivakarthikeyan in a massy new avatar which is its biggest highlight. Mr Local features Nayanthara as the female lead and marks her second collaboration with her Velaikkaran co-star.

    The first shows of Mr Local are set to begin here is the Twitter review.

    S Abishek @cinemapayyan

    Happy to see @Siva_Kartikeyan in his original prime form. On and off engagement but for a weekend getaway, there are certain moments to sit back and enjoy. #MrLocal is a template, but does entertain periodically.

    Dheena Dhayalan @Dheedhalan

    #mrlocal Interval Review. Complete Misfire so far. ☹️☹️
    #Sivakarthikeyan n #Nayanthara costumes are good r ok. Comedies which are SK highlights usually lack punch n sofar a below avg Rajesh outing☹️

    Sathis Samrajiyam @tsunami_str

    #MrLocal seriously not good, After Rajini Murugan @Siva_Kartikeyan not choose the good script, @rajeshmdirector sir pls try give some good u missing the chance with Siva,.@StudioGreen2 pls try to choose some good script I'm a STR fan but I went to 6.00 show, bcoz of Siva welfare.

    V2Cinemas @V2Cinemas

    Still now comedy portions works in part . @Siva_Kartikeyan & #Nayanthara pair looks good in the screen . Usual Rajesh template . Looking forward for the second half.

    Jame @jamekb

    #Mrlocal Just completed watching movie.. Super good entertaining movie @Siva_Kartikeyan famtastic job @NayantharaU very beautiful nd lived in keerthana character... Never got bored.. Movie is a Hit #MrLocalTheatreCelebrations #MrLocalFDFS #MrLocalpressmeet

    Read more about: mr local sivakarthikeyan
