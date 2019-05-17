Mr Local Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About Sivakarthikeyan-Nayanthara’s Movie

There's no denying that 2018 was a year of mixws fortunes for actor Sivakarthikeyan. The young sensation suffered a big setback when Seema Raja failed to click with fans and ended up being the FIRST flop of his career. Luckily, his next release Kanaa fared relatively well at the box office and impressed fans. With 2018 in the past, the 'Box Office King' is in the limelight because of his latest release Mr Local which is slated to release today (May 17, 2019).

The film, directed by M Rajesh, features Sivakarthikeyan in a massy new avatar which is its biggest highlight. Mr Local features Nayanthara as the female lead and marks her second collaboration with her Velaikkaran co-star.

The first shows of Mr Local are set to begin here is the Twitter review.

Mr Local Trailer Review: Sivakarthikeyan And Nayanthara's Electrifying Chemistry Wins Hearts