Is This Why Rajinikanth Lost This Prestigious Movie To Vijay?

Vijay Over Rajinikanth?

During the promotions of 2.0, Shankar had said that if Mudhalvan 2 is ever made, it would feature either Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan in the lead. He had also made it clear that if the story needed a younger star, he would go in for Vijay. As 'Thalapathy' has bagged the film, one can only assume that Mudhalvan 2 is going to have a younger protagonist.

Politics Over Films?

The general feeling is that Rajinikanth's decision to enter politics in 2021 too might have given Shankar second thoughts about approaching the 'Superstar'.

The Background

Interestingly, Rajinikanth was the first choice for Mudhalvan as well but he refused to do the movie. The buzz is that that he was not comfortable with the film's political undertones. Moreover, the similarities between Raghuvaran's character and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi too did not go down well with Rajini. The role ultimately went to Kannada star Arjun, who impressed fans with his performance.

The Road Ahead...

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently working on Bigil, which is slated to release this Diwali. He also has a movie with promising filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj in his kitty. On the other hand, Rajini is currently working on Darbar that is being directed by AR Murugadoss. He might also team up with 'Siruthai' Siva for a mass entertainer.