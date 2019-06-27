Mudhalvan 2 To Happen Soon? This Top Star To Do The Lead Role?

The Idea

According to the report, director Shankar, who helmed Mudhalvan has conjured an idea of making Mudhalvan 2. Reportedly, the works of Indian 2 have come to a halt and hence the director is thinking of working on Mudhalvan 2.

Who Will Be The Hero?

As you all know, popular actor Arjun had played the lead hero in the first part. According to the reports, Shankar is planning to cast none other than Thalapathy Vijay in Mudhalvan 2.

Is Vijay Also Interested?

The report also adds that the idea has been conveyed to Vijay and he is also interested in the same. Hence, it is being said that there are high chances of Mudhalvan 2 to happen. Earlier, Shankar and Vijay had teamed up for Nanban.

The Big Collaboration

Meanwhile, the report also conveys that Sun Pictures is planning to join hands with Shankar for a film. At the same time, the production banner also has a Vijay movie on the cards. It is being believed that the banner might produce Mudhalvan 2. However, no official update has come regarding this. It would be great if such a project happens.