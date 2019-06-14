English
    Nadigar Sangam 2019 Elections: Varalaxmi Attacks Vishal For This Shocking Reason, Gets Trolled

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Actor Vishal, who is currently campaigning for the Nadigar Sangam elections, recently released a video targeting veteran actor R Sarathkumar and showcasing his shortcomings during his tenure as President of the organisation. The Paayum Puli hero also attacked Radha Ravi, which created a great deal of buzz in the industry and on social media. Now, actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has hit back at her childhood friend and come to her father's defence.

    In a strongly-worded letter, Varu asked Vishal to 'grow up' and highlight achievements instead of criticising her dad. The feisty lady also made it clear that he has lost her vote.

    "I'm saddened and shocked at how low you have stooped down in you recent election campaign video.. any respect I have left for you is now gone.. it's so sad to see you harp on my father's past especially when you have NOT been able to prove squat.. since you keep saying the law is the highest.. according to that same law any person is innocent until proven guilty.. if he was guilty he would have been sentenced by now .. So have some class and grow up," she wrote.

    Needless to say, Varalaxmi's strong words grabbed plenty of attention. While most fans trolled her, some spoke out in her favour.

    Rajinesh RAINA 🇮🇳@Rajinesh18

    vishal sir is a real hero ,So dont tweet like this ,just think and do @varusarath madem🖕i dont know why you delete that tweet but thats a good move @VishalKOfficial 🔥🔥such a wonderful human being ,we love you vishal sir

    Priyangka @deviarunassalam

    I actually support her in this, you may be right @VishalKOfficial, but that just wasn't the RIGHT ay at all, nor was it acceptable 😶😑🙏 Putting someone down to achieve something has never been and will never be the way to do good🙂 Apologising will make you the man you are

    Vishnu @vishnu_Avatar

    Varalaxmi-- you just lost my vote..Sarathkumar-- Appo Last Election la Nee Vishal Ku dhan vote potturuke..

    Annakkavur Kesavan @AnnakkavurKesav

    He has certain allegations against Sarathkumar.its upto Sarath to prove innocence or fight the case.u didn't know anything abt what happens in Association.if u didn't like Vishal just keep quite and vote to any one.such long statement is waste basket

    So, what is your take on the controversy? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
