Namma Veettu Pillai Box Office Collections (11 Days): Sivakarthikeyan Scores A Fifer!

Joins The 40-Crore Club

Reportedly, the film joined the coveted 40-crore club in its second weekend. Going by the reports, the film has managed to collect around Rs 44 crore from the first 10 days of its run in theatres across Tamil Nadu. The film is expected to go past the 50-crore mark, this week itself.

Earlier Movies Of Sivakarthikeyan To Join The Prestigious Club

As mentioned above, Namma Veettu Pillai is the fifth Sivakarthikeyan movie to join the 40-crore club. Rajini Murugan was the first film of the actor's to enter the 40-crore club. Later, movies like Remo, Velaikkaran and Seema Raja also joined the prestigious club.

Day 11 Collections

Meanwhile, reports reveal that Namma Veettu Pillai has done good business on its second Monday. From Chennai, which is one among the top-performing centres of the movie, Namma Veettu Pillai is expected to have collected Rs 26 lakh and thus taking the 11-day tally to Rs 4.39 crore.

Worldwide Collections

Reportedly, Namma Veettu Pillai has joined the 50-crore club at the worldwide box office. According to reports, the movie has managed to collect above Rs 55 crore from the first 11 days of its run in theatres across the globe.