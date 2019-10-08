Namma Veettu Pillai Box Office Collections (11 Days): Sivakarthikeyan Scores A Fifer!
Namma Veettu Pillai is on its way to becoming one among the major successes of Sivakarthikeyan in recent times. The Pandiraj directorial, which is a family drama, has catered to the needs of the target audiences. The film continues to draw family crowds, despite many biggies hitting theatres in the past few days. While Namma Veetetu Pillai is now in the second week of its theatrical run, the film has helped Sivakarthikeyan score a fifer at the box office. Reportedly, the movie has turned out to be the fifth movie of Sivakarthikeyan's to join the 40-crore club at the Tamil Nadu box office.
Joins The 40-Crore Club
Reportedly, the film joined the coveted 40-crore club in its second weekend. Going by the reports, the film has managed to collect around Rs 44 crore from the first 10 days of its run in theatres across Tamil Nadu. The film is expected to go past the 50-crore mark, this week itself.
Earlier Movies Of Sivakarthikeyan To Join The Prestigious Club
As mentioned above, Namma Veettu Pillai is the fifth Sivakarthikeyan movie to join the 40-crore club. Rajini Murugan was the first film of the actor's to enter the 40-crore club. Later, movies like Remo, Velaikkaran and Seema Raja also joined the prestigious club.
Day 11 Collections
Meanwhile, reports reveal that Namma Veettu Pillai has done good business on its second Monday. From Chennai, which is one among the top-performing centres of the movie, Namma Veettu Pillai is expected to have collected Rs 26 lakh and thus taking the 11-day tally to Rs 4.39 crore.
Worldwide Collections
Reportedly, Namma Veettu Pillai has joined the 50-crore club at the worldwide box office. According to reports, the movie has managed to collect above Rs 55 crore from the first 11 days of its run in theatres across the globe.