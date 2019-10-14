    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Namma Veettu Pillai Box Office Collections (17 Days): One Among The Top Grossers Of Sivakarthikeyan

      By
      |

      It is raining hits at the Tamil Nadu box office and Namma Veettu Pillai, the Sivakarthikeyan movie, has found a top slot in the recent big successes of the industry. The film, directed by Pandiraj, is in the third week of its run now and Namma Veettu Pillai has managed to expand its success, despite slowing down a bit over the past weekend. Reportedly, Namma Veettu Pillai has collected around Rs 52.34 crore from the first 17 days of its run in theatres across Tamil Nadu. The film has gone on to become one among the top-grossing movies in the career of Sivakarthikeyan so far. Read Namma Veettu Pillai Box Office Collections (17 Days) report to know more.

      Third Weekend At Chennai Box Office

      Third Weekend At Chennai Box Office

      Namma Veettu Pillai had slowed down a bit on its third weekend. According to reports, the film managed to collect around Rs 29 lakh from the past three days at the Chennai box office.

      At The Fifth Spot

      At The Fifth Spot

      Importantly, Namma Veettu Pillai managed to be in the top 5 list at the Chennai box office in its third weekend as well. Reportedly, the film was placed at the fifth spot behind Asuran, Joker, Petromax and Puppy, in terms of the weekend collections.

      Total Collections

      Total Collections

      Well, Namma Veettu Pillai has gone past the 5-crore mark at the Chennai box office. Reportedly, the film has minted around Rs 5.20 crore from 17 days of its run. It is also one among the top-grossing movies at the Chennai box office this year so far.

      The Way Ahead

      The Way Ahead

      As per the earlier reports, Namma Veettu Pillai is expected to continue its decent run till Deepavali season. However, considering the fact that the film had slowed down a bit over the past weekend, it needs to be seen whether it could overtake Velaikkaran, which had collected Rs 58 crore from Tamil Nadu box office. It seems like it would be a tough task for Namma Veettu Pillai. As per the earlier reports, Namma Veettu Pillai is expected to continue its decent run till Deepavali season. However, considering the fact that the film had slowed down a bit over the past weekend, it needs to be seen whether it could overtake Velaikkaran, which had collected Rs 58 crore from Tamil Nadu box office. It seems like it would be a tough task for Namma Veettu Pillai.

      More NAMMA VEETTU PILLAI News

      Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 13:20 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 14, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue