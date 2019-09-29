Namma Veettu Pillai Box Office Collections (2 Days): Sivakarthikeyan’s Movie Makes An Impact

Chennai Box Office Report

Namma Veettu Pillai collected around Rs 58 lakh at the Chennai box office on Day 1, failing to beat Ajith Kumar's rural-entertainer Viswasam, which had grossed Rs 88 lakh on its opening day. The film did fairly well on Saturday as well, reportedly raking in around Rs 60 Lakh. Its 2-day gross is expected to be around Rs 1.20 crore.

Clicks With The Masses

Namma Veettu Pillai has apparently done well in B and C centres due to its rural theme. It seems to have clicked with the family audience as well as the masses, which is a positive development.

The WOM Is Positive

The general feeling is that Namma Veettu Pillai is a decent attempt at storytelling, which has its moments. While the film suffers because of some inconsistent writing, it leaves an impact due to Sivakarthikeyan's performance. As such, the WOM is decent, which might eventually work in Namma Veettu Pillai's favour.

The Way Ahead...

Namma Veetu Pillai is likely to show good growth in collections today (September 29, 2019) as it's the first Sunday. Early trade estimates suggest that the movie will rake in close to Rs 7.5 crore on Day 3, continuing steady run. It's fate ultimately depend on whether it holds well on Monday (September 30, 2019).